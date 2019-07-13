Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Picks up 10th win

Rodriguez (10-4) gave up one run on five hits and two walks while striking out 10 in seven innings Friday against the Dodgers. He picked up the win.

Rodriguez quietly has a 3.34 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 37.2 innings over his last six starts. He generated a season-high 22 swings and misses in this start, with 11 of those coming off his changeup. Rodriguez will have a favorable matchup in his next start at home against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.