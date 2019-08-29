Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Picks up 16th win
Rodriguez (16-5) earned the win over the Rockies on Wednesday, allowing three runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings.
Although Rodriguez allowed nine hits, the southpaw prevented major contact and did not surrender any home runs for the third straight game, which is especially impressive at Coors Field. After tossing 14.2 scoreless innings in his last two starts, Rodriguez blanked the Rockies until the fourth frame when he loaded the bases and allowed Garret Hampson to reach on an RBI infield single. The 26-year-old began to unravel in the fifth, but held Colorado to a pair of runs to limit the damage. Rodriguez, whose 16 wins tie Justin Verlander for second best among all major league pitchers, now sports a 3.97 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 160:62 K:BB. He'll look for his fourth straight victory against the Twins on Tuesday.
