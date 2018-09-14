Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Pitches well in no-decision

Rodriguez (12-4) earned a quality start in Thursday's victory over the Blue Jays, but he had to settle for a no-decision. He allowed one earned run, five hits and no walks while striking out seven over six innings.

Rodriguez was in position for the win, but the bullpen allowed the Blue Jays to tie the game in the eighth inning. He was very efficient in the outing, only needing 78 pitches to complete six frames. Rodriguez lowered his ERA to 3.53 with the solid showing, and he owns an impressive 133:36 K:BB ratio over the course of 119.2 innings so far in 2018. His next start is scheduled for Thursday against the Yankees.