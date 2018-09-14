Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Pitches well in no-decision
Rodriguez (12-4) earned a quality start in Thursday's victory over the Blue Jays, but he had to settle for a no-decision. He allowed one earned run, five hits and no walks while striking out seven over six innings.
Rodriguez was in position for the win, but the bullpen allowed the Blue Jays to tie the game in the eighth inning. He was very efficient in the outing, only needing 78 pitches to complete six frames. Rodriguez lowered his ERA to 3.53 with the solid showing, and he owns an impressive 133:36 K:BB ratio over the course of 119.2 innings so far in 2018. His next start is scheduled for Thursday against the Yankees.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Chased in third inning•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Fans season-high 12 in return•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Activated ahead of start•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Slated to return Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Throws four scoreless•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Rehab start on tap for Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...