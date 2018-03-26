Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Placed on disabled list
Rodriguez (knee) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.
Rodriguez is recovering from October knee surgery. He had an outside shot at being ready to take his first turn in the rotation, but the Red Sox decided to play it safe. He'll continue to build up his pitch count and, barring setbacks, should be able to take the mound soon after his ten days on the DL are up.
