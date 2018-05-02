Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Placed on family medical leave
Rodriguez was put on family medical leave but remains on track for Saturday's scheduled start against the Rangers, Sean McAdam of the BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Rodriguez will be away from the team for the next few days in order to deal with a family issue. In a corresponding move, the Red Sox recalled Marcus Walden from Triple-A Pawtucket to serve out of the bullpen.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Allows five runs in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Improves to 3-0•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Gets win against Angels•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Strikes out eight in win•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Allows three runs in season debut•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Activated ahead of Sunday start•
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...