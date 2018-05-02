Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Placed on family medical leave

Rodriguez was put on family medical leave but remains on track for Saturday's scheduled start against the Rangers, Sean McAdam of the BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Rodriguez will be away from the team for the next few days in order to deal with a family issue. In a corresponding move, the Red Sox recalled Marcus Walden from Triple-A Pawtucket to serve out of the bullpen.

