Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Poor second frame hinders outing

Rodriguez allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out six batters through 5.1 innings during Wednesday's win over St. Louis. He didn't factor into the decision.

The young lefty appeared to be settling into a nice groove with just two runs allowed through 12 innings over his past two starts, so Wednesday's outing was a bit of a letdown. However, outside of an unlucky second frame, he kept the Cards off the scoreboard. Remember, Rodriguez posted an impressive 2.20 ERA and 9.7 K/9 during a seven-game stretch earlier this season, and he's flashed the upside to be a go-to asset in the past. Rodriguez lines up for a daunting road start against Cleveland next.