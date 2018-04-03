Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Possibility to start Sunday

Rodriguez (knee) could start Sunday's game against the Rays, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Previous reports suggested that Rodriguez might need a pair of minor-league rehab starts before returning to the big-league rotation, but this makes it seem as if one may be enough. The Red Sox haven't officially named a starter, though Chris Sale could make that start on normal rest. Regardless, Rodriguez's health will likely dictate how the Red Sox act in this instance. Look for more information once Rodriguez can make a minor-league appearance.