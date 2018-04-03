Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Possibility to start Sunday
Rodriguez (knee) could start Sunday's game against the Rays, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Previous reports suggested that Rodriguez might need a pair of minor-league rehab starts before returning to the big-league rotation, but this makes it seem as if one may be enough. The Red Sox haven't officially named a starter, though Chris Sale could make that start on normal rest. Regardless, Rodriguez's health will likely dictate how the Red Sox act in this instance. Look for more information once Rodriguez can make a minor-league appearance.
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Needs more time•
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Hurls five innings•
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Placed on disabled list•
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Throws in minor-league game•
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Will open 2018 on DL•
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Unlikely to pitch in opening series•
