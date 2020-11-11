Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Wednesday that Rodriguez continues to ramp up his activities after missing the entire 2020 season while recovering from myocarditis, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Rodriguez first experienced the heart condition a few weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the start of the Red Sox's summer camp in late June. The lefty eventually reported to the team's facility near the end of camp, but he was shut down for good while he continued to battle heart-related complications when he attempted to increase the intensity of his workouts. After taking a few months off, Rodriguez was cleared to resume light cardio activity in late September, and he appears to have thus far avoided any setbacks in his recovery. Assuming his offseason continues to proceed normally, Rodriguez should face few restrictions, if any, when pitchers and catchers report for spring training in February.