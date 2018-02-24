Play

Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Progressing from knee surgery

Rodriguez (knee) will resume mound work next week, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Rodriguez has been working his way back from right knee surgery that he underwent in October, and has consistently progressed through a throwing program over the past month. Though the left-hander continues to stay ahead of schedule, it's expected that he will remain out for the first month of the season while building his arm back up with a few minor-league outings in April.

