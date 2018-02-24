Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Progressing from knee surgery
Rodriguez (knee) will resume mound work next week, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Rodriguez has been working his way back from right knee surgery that he underwent in October, and has consistently progressed through a throwing program over the past month. Though the left-hander continues to stay ahead of schedule, it's expected that he will remain out for the first month of the season while building his arm back up with a few minor-league outings in April.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Confident following surgery•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Resumes throwing•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Avoids arbitration•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Sidelined six months after knee surgery•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: To come out of bullpen in ALDS•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Pulled in second inning Thursday•
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...