Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Pulled in second inning Thursday
Rodriguez (6-7) was pummeled for five runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts in just 1.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against Houston.
Rodriguez struggled from the get-go, surrendering three runs on a bases-clearing double by Marwin Gonzalez in the first inning and two more on an Alex Bregman homer in the second before being pulled with just 50 pitches under his belt. He was on pace to finish with a sub-4.00 ERA for the second time in three years, but this poor performance raised Rodriguez's ERA from 3.91 to 4.19. While the lefty's lined up to start against these same Astros in the ALDS next week should Boston hold on to win the AL East crown, manager John Farrell could opt to go in a different direction after seeing this result.
