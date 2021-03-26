Rodriguez won't start Opening Day against Baltimore on April 1 as previously scheduled since he's experiencing "dead arm" in his left arm, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The 27-year-old battled his command during his last spring start Monday, and his struggles apparently stemmed from the dead arm issue. Rodriguez skipped his most recent bullpen session but may be able to retake the mound within the next couple days. The left-hander could slot into the back end of the rotation without actually missing time to open the season, though this is still a worrying development to close spring training. Nathan Eovaldi will instead start Opening Day for Boston.