Rodriguez (illness) was examined by the Red Sox's medical staff Thursday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The team awaits the results of the examination. "We haven't gotten results yet," Boston manager Ron Roenicke said. "If we know anything more, I'm hoping I do in the next day or two, then we'll get it to you and see where he is. Hopefully everything is good and we can start at least playing catch with him again." Rodriguez was diagnosed with myocarditis, which is inflammation in the heart and is believed to be related to COVID-19. The Red Sox are not rushing Rodriguez back, and they are hoping the left-hander can pitch in one- or two-inning stints at some point.