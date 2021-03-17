Manager Alex Cora said Rodriguez will receive the start for the Red Sox's April 1 season opener versus the Orioles, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Based on how Boston's pitching schedule had lined up this spring, Rodriguez had already appeared to be trending toward the Opening Day nod, but it wasn't until after the lefty's third Grapefruit League outing Wednesday that he was locked in for the Red Sox's first game of the season. He was sensational in his latest turn on the mound, limiting the Twins to one run on two hits and no walks while striking out six over five innings. Rodriguez delivered similarly excellent results in his first two starts of the spring, and at this point, he looks to be back in top form after he was sidelined for the 2020 season when he was diagnosed with a heart condition following his positive COVID-19 test over the summer. He returned as a full participant for the start of camp and has thus far avoided any reported setbacks or complications.