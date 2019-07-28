Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Records 13th victory

Rodriguez (13-4) earned the win Saturday against the Yankees after allowing three runs on seven hits across 5.2 innings. He struck out five and walked three.

It certainly wasn't Rodriguez's cleanest outing as he delivered only 64 of his 108 pitches for strikes, but he battled enough to limit New York to three runs. The 26-year-old has a 2.23 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 34:17 K:BB in his last six starts, and he lines up to face the Yankees again next weekend.