Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Records fifth win over Braves
Rodriguez (5-1) got the win against the Braves on Friday, giving up two earned runs on six hits over 5.2 innings, striking out seven and walking three as the Red Sox ended up with a 6-2 victory.
Rodriguez has been sharp of late, with just five earned runs to his name and a 26:6 K:BB over his last 21.1 innings. His 4.02 ERA on the season still isn't spectacular, but that's a bit inflated thanks to a pair of rough starts on April 30 and May 5 where he gave up five earned runs each in back-to-back outings. With Rodriguez, the main question has always been whether he can stay healthy enough to put his skills to good use over the course of an entire season. If 2018 turns out to be the year where he finally does so, he certainly has the talent to put up good fantasy numbers.
