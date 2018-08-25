Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Rehab start on tap for Monday

Rodriguez (ankle) will make a rehab start for Double-A Portland on Monday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Rodriguez was expected to make an additional minor-league rehab start after last Monday's 63-pitch effort, and it will again come with the Sea Dogs. The rehab start on Monday could allow the 25-year-old to return to the Red Sox starting rotation Sept. 1 against the White Sox.

