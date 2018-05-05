Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Reinstated ahead of Saturday's start
Rodriguez was activated from the family medical leave list and will take the hill against Texas on Saturday.
Rodriguez was away from the team for the past few days while dealing with a family issue, but will not be forced to miss a start as he's back with the Red Sox ahead of his sixth outing of the season. Through 26.1 innings of work, he's logged a 4.78 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with a 29:11 K:BB. In a corresponding move, the club optioned Bobby Poyner to Triple-A Pawtucket.
