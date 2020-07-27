Rodriguez (illness) was removed from the Red Sox's player pool Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
The move is likely primarily procedural, as Rodriguez remains shut down from workouts until his heart inflammation (a result of his battle with coronavirus) subsides. His absence clears a space for Boston to add Robert Stock, who was claimed off waivers from the Phillies on Sunday. Rodriguez still hopes to pitch this season, but it remains unclear when it will be safe for him to do so.
