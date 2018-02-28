Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Resumes mound work Wednesday
Rodriguez was able to throw off the mound for the first time since undergoing right knee surgery in October, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
This marked the biggest step forward in Rodriguez's progress since the procedure as he continues to work his knee back up to full strength. His status for Opening Day remains in doubt as it's likely that he will miss a majority of April. Alongside Rodriguez, Steven Wright was also able to toe the rubber for the first time since undergoing his knee surgery last May.
