Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Resumes mound work

Rodriguez (knee) completed a bullpen session Monday, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Rodriguez's spring debut was pushed back after he hurt his knee during a bullpen session last week, but his ability to get back on the mound a few days later suggests the injury won't threaten his availability for the start of the season. If Rodriguez's knee responded well to Monday's side session, he could be cleared to face hitters in live batting practice later this week.

