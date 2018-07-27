Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Resumes playing catch

Rodriguez (ankle) has started playing catch but requires medical clearance before progressing any further, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Abraham added that there are no plans for Rodriguez to partake in a bullpen session at this point, but it appears as though his clearance to begin increasing activity is right around the corner. Once he's able to build his arm back to speed, expect to see Rodriguez head to the minor leagues for a rehab assignment.

