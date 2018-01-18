Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Resumes throwing

Rodriguez has been able to resume throwing following knee surgery in mid-October, The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham reports.

Rodriguez seems to be moving ahead of schedule as it looks like he might be ready to return to action in mid-April, barring any other setbacks to the knee. The left-hander compiled a 4.19 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over a career-high 137.1 innings of work in 2017, and is expected to return to the back end of the rotation for Boston this year. There will likely be further updates on his status as spring training approaches.