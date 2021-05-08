Rodriguez (5-0) allowed one run on seven hits and three walks while striking out two in five innings to earn the win against the Orioles on Friday.

Rodriguez was coming off his worst outing of the season in his last start, but he picked up his fifth win in his first six starts of 2021 on Friday. The southpaw threw 61 of his 91 pitches for strikes and only allowed a run to come across via a one-out single in the bottom of the fifth. Rodriguez has now posted a 3.82 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 33 innings this year, and he tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Athletics on Wednesday.