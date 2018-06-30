Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Rocked by Yankees on Friday

Rodriguez (9-3) took the loss Friday as the Red Sox fell 8-1 to the Yankees, giving up five runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings while striking out two.

The left-hander struggled through his second straight poor performance, throwing 55 of 95 pitches for strikes and serving up two of the Yankees' four homers on the night, and Rodriguez's ERA has crept up over half a run to 4.11 over that stretch. He'll try to turn things around Wednesday on the road against the Nationals.