Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Rocked by Yankees on Friday
Rodriguez (9-3) took the loss Friday as the Red Sox fell 8-1 to the Yankees, giving up five runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings while striking out two.
The left-hander struggled through his second straight poor performance, throwing 55 of 95 pitches for strikes and serving up two of the Yankees' four homers on the night, and Rodriguez's ERA has crept up over half a run to 4.11 over that stretch. He'll try to turn things around Wednesday on the road against the Nationals.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Overthinks rematch•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Takes second loss•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Wins sixth straight game•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Earns fifth straight win•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Wins fourth straight Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Continues to roll Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Chris Davis figuring it out?
Is Chris Davis starting to turn his season around? Heath Cummings offers up five deeper-league...