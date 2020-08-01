Rodriguez (illness) will not pitch this season, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Rodriguez developed myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, as a result of his battle with COVID-19. Strenuous activity is unsafe for his heart at the moment, and a recent examination indicated that's not expected to change soon enough for him to pitch at any point this year. The team remains hopeful that he'll make a full recovery and will be able to pitch next season.
