Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Secures first win
Rodriguez (1-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on three hits and striking out eight over 6.2 innings Friday against Baltimore.
Rodriguez surrendered a two-run blast in the seventh inning, although it turned out to be one of just a few mistakes on the day. The 26-year-old struggled through his first two outings of the season (11 runs allowed over eight innings) but managed to return to form in a much-needed win for the Red Sox.
