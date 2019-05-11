Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Secures fourth win
Rodriguez (4-2) gave up five hits and a walk while striking out five over seven scoreless innings Friday night in a win over the Mariners.
Rodriguez turned in a gem, blanking Seattle for seven innings for his second straight quality start. The left-hander got plenty of run support from the offense, as he exited the ballgame with a 10-0 lead. Following a rough start to the 2019 campaign, Rodriguez has rebounded and now sports a 4.53 ERA with 46 strikeouts over 43.2 innings.
