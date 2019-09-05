Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Seven shutout innings

Rodriguez (17-5) allowed five hits and four walks while striking out eight across seven shutout innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Twins.

Rodriguez showcased his swing-and-miss stuff, generating 22 swinging strikes to back up his eight punchouts. Though he struggled with his control, Rodriguez was able to escape every jam he found himself in -- particularly in the fourth inning when he stranded the bases loaded. After struggling his way to a 4.65 ERA in 18 starts prior to the All-Star break, Rodriguez has earned a 2.57 ERA in 10 outings since. Overall, he owns a 3.81 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with 17 wins and 168 strikeouts across 172.2 innings. His next start is currently scheduled for Monday against the Yankees.