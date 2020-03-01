Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Sharp against pinstripes

Rodriguez allowed two hits and struck out six over three scoreless innings Saturday against the Yankees.

Rodriguez was sharp again Saturday, five days after looking equally impressive during a simulated game Monday when he fanned teammate Rafael Devers five times. "He threw some really good pitches. Located his fastball well. Threw some good changeups," interim manager Ron Roenicke told Ian Browne of MLB.com. "He got in a little bit of trouble, but his command is so good [that] he's able to get out of it. He makes pitches when he needs to." After a string of seasons in which a leg injury of some sort curtailed Rodriguez, the left-hander dazzled in 2019, finishing sixth in voting for the AL Cy Young award, tying for the MLB lead with 34 starts and throwing more than 200 innings for the first time in his career. The Red Sox haven't named an Opening Day starter yet, but that honor is expected to go to Rodriguez.