Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Shelled for six earned
Rodriguez (0-2) allowed six earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out two across 3.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Athletics.
Rodriguez was staked to a 3-0 lead but allowed a three-run home run to Stephen Piscotty in the third inning and was hit hard again in the fourth frame. Though he allowed only one home run, Rodriguez was tagged for three other extra-base hits. He's gotten hit hard to start the season, surrendering 11 earned runs and six walks across eight innings.
