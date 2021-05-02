News: Rodriguez (4-0) allowed four runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out five over five innings in Saturday's loss to the Rangers. He didn't factor into the decision.

The lefty had his worst outing of the season and was pulled after only 67 pitches. The 28-year-old only allowed one home run but was getting barreled for the better half of the evening. Rodriguez now has a 4.18 ERA on the year and his inconsistent velocity is something that should be monitored.