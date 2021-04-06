Rodriguez (arm) has a "good chance" to pitch for Boston later in the week, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Rodriguez's bullpen session evidently went well Monday, with manager Alex Cora commenting afterward that the southpaw will likely take the mound later in the week. Expect the club to reveal the exact date of Rodriguez's 2021 debut in the coming days.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Throwing bullpen Monday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Velocity down in sim game•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Throws three sim frames•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Sim game coming Friday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Opening on injured list•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Likely headed to IL•