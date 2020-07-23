Rodriguez (COVID-19) has been shut down from all baseball activities, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Manager Ron Roenicke said Boston's medical staff discovered some minor complications related to Rodriguez's recovery from the coronavirus. The southpaw is apparently testing negative for the virus, but his body has not physically recovered. He threw a bullpen session Saturday and Roenicke is confident that Rodriguez will be able to pitch at some point in 2020. Boston will have to mix and match this season for the final two spots in the rotation, as they lack healthy, quality starting options in those spots.