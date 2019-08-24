Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Shuts down Padres
Rodriguez (15-5) earned the win Friday after holding the Padres scoreless across seven innings. He gave up five hits and a walk while striking out six.
Rodriguez delivered another stellar performance, holding his opponent scoreless for the second straight start after blanking the Orioles across 7.1 innings last time out. The 26-year-old southpaw is now 7-1 in his last nine appearances as he continues to lead the Red Sox starters in both wins (15) and ERA (3.92). Rodriguez will gear up for a tough road matchup against the Rockies on Wednesday.
