Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Shuts down Rays for 12th win
Rodriguez (12-4) picked up the win in Monday's 9-4 victory over the Rays, allowing two hits and four walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out six.
The southpaw put together one of his best outings of the year, throwing 70 of 113 pitches for strikes en route to his sixth straight win. Rodriguez will take a 4.10 ERA and 126:41 K:BB through 123 innings into his next start Saturday, at home against the Yankees.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Wins fifth straight•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Picks up 10th win•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Gives up one run in five innings•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Yields two runs in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Crushed for five runs•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Strikes out nine in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...