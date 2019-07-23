Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Shuts down Rays for 12th win

Rodriguez (12-4) picked up the win in Monday's 9-4 victory over the Rays, allowing two hits and four walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out six.

The southpaw put together one of his best outings of the year, throwing 70 of 113 pitches for strikes en route to his sixth straight win. Rodriguez will take a 4.10 ERA and 126:41 K:BB through 123 innings into his next start Saturday, at home against the Yankees.