Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Sidelined six months after knee surgery

Rodriguez is not expected to return to pitching for six months after undergoing surgery to reconstruct the patellofemoral ligament in his right knee, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

This is a tough break for Rodriguez, as the 24-year-old has missed extended time in three of the past four seasons due to knee issues. That will likely be the case again in 2018, as his estimated recovery timetable lines him up for a return sometime in May or June. A more concrete timetable should become available once he gets back into a throwing program. Rodriguez compiled a 4.19 ERA and 150:50 K:BB in 137.1 regular-season innings in 2017.