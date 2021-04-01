Rodriguez (arm) is scheduled to pitch in a simulated game at Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Though Boston formally placed Rodriguez on the injured list Thursday while he works through a case of dead arm, the fact that the lefty is facing hitters again suggests he'll likely be in store for a minimum-length stay on the shelf or close to it. Tanner Houck is expected to fill in for Rodriguez when his first turn in the rotation comes up this weekend, but if the sim game goes well, Rodriguez could be ready to start as soon as April 8 against the Orioles.