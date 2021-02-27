Rodriguez will pitch a two-inning simulated game Saturday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Rodriguez, who is expected to be Boston's Opening Day starter, has not yet been scheduled to start a Grapefruit League game. Nathan Eovaldi (Sunday) and Garrett Richards (Monday) will throw the first two games, and all of Boston's starters will throw two innings in their spring debuts.
