Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Slated to return Saturday

Rodriguez (ankle) will be activated from the disabled list Saturday to start against the White Sox, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Rodriguez has been cleared to rejoin the big-league rotation after spending around six weeks on the disabled list with an ankle injury. The left-hander looked sharp in a pair of minor-league rehab appearances, striking out 14 across eight scoreless innings for Double-A Portland. Prior to landing on the shelf, he posted a solid 3.44 ERA and 110:32 K:BB across 19 starts (104.2 innings).