Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Slated to start Thursday

Rodriguez was moved up a day in the Red Sox's pitching schedule and make his next outing Thursday against the Yankees in New York rather than Friday in Toronto, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

David Price was initially scheduled to pitch in the three-game series with the Yankees, but he was pushed back after developing numbness in his throwing hand that was later diagnosed as a mild case of Carpal tunnel syndrome. Price will throw a bullpen session Thursday and is hopeful to start in Toronto over the weekend, but the unexpected setback will nonetheless result in Rodriguez trading a tough matchup at Rogers Centre for an even more difficult one at Yankee Stadium. Heading into play Wednesday, the Yankees ranked first in the majors by a wide margin with a 126 team wRC+ at home.