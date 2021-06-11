Rodriguez allowed six runs on six hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus Houston on Thursday.

A back-and-forth contest saw Rodriguez labor through his start, needing 106 pitches (64 strikes) to complete 4.2 innings. He was spared the loss when Christian Arroyo hit a game-tying, three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Rodriguez continues to struggle this year with a 6.03 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 70;17 K:BB across 62.2 innings. He's expected to make his next start in Atlanta next week.