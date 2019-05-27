Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Snags fifth victory
Rodriguez (5-3) allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings Sunday in a win over the Astros.
Rodriguez gave up a run in the first inning on a single to left field, but he would settle down and finish his day with five scoreless frames. The southpaw managed to bounce back following a tough couple of starts, as prior to Sunday's series finale, he'd yielded 11 runs over his last two outings. Rodriguez owns a 5.04 ERA with 66 punchouts over 60.2 innings this season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Tosses up three homers•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Unsteady in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Secures fourth win•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Yields one run in win•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Fans seven in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Cruises to easy win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...