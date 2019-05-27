Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Snags fifth victory

Rodriguez (5-3) allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings Sunday in a win over the Astros.

Rodriguez gave up a run in the first inning on a single to left field, but he would settle down and finish his day with five scoreless frames. The southpaw managed to bounce back following a tough couple of starts, as prior to Sunday's series finale, he'd yielded 11 runs over his last two outings. Rodriguez owns a 5.04 ERA with 66 punchouts over 60.2 innings this season.