Rodriguez will start Friday's game against the Yankees, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Rodriguez was slated to start Thursday before the contest was postponed, and he'll simply be pushed back a day to start Friday. The left-hander has a 5.52 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 104:21 K:BB across 89.2 innings this season and will attempt to turn things around in the second half.
