Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Stretches out to four innings
Rodriguez (knee) threw four innings in a minor-league start Tuesday and will be given the opportunity to open the season in the rotation, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
There isn't much time for Rodriguez to get ready, but manager Alex Cora mentioned the club will accelerate the left-hander's schedule. He's expected to throw three innings on three days rest Saturday. "We're just keeping that door open to see if he's ready to start the season with us," Cora said. "I heard everything was fine. His knee felt great. The stuff was there. We'll see how he reacts tomorrow, but that's the plan -- for him to pitch in four days." He could get one more spring start beyond Saturday and potentially have himself ready to start the fourth or fifth game of the regular season.
