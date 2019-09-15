Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Strikes out 12
Rodriguez struck out 12 batters over 6.2 innings Saturday against the Phillies, allowing just a single run on four hits and a walk.
Rodriguez was completely dominant through six frames, allowing just a pair of two-out singles. Manager Alex Cora made perhaps an ill-advised decision to let the starter hit with two outs and the bases loaded and just a one-run lead in the seventh inning, though, as Rodriguez went on to walk in the game-tying run in the bottom half of the inning before being pulled with two outs. Despite failing to record the win, it was a dominant start for the lefty, who's now allowed one run or fewer in five of his last six starts.
