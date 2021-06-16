Rodriguez allowed four earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out eight across four innings Tuesday against Atlanta. He did not factor into the decision.

Rodriguez was handed a five-run lead in the first three innings of the game, but he failed to pitch deep enough to be eligible for the win. He was also hit hard, as he allowed four extra-base hits -- though none were homers -- to allow his four earned runs. That continued a concerning stretch, as since May 1 Rodriguez has made nine starts and allowed at least four earned runs on seven occasions. In this outing he did manage to balance some of that damage with eight strikeouts, which he backed with 17 swinging strikes on 80 total pitches. For the season, Rodriguez now has a 6.21 ERA with a 78:18 K:BB across 66.2 frames.