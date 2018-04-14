Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Strikes out eight in win

Rodriguez earned the win Friday against the Orioles, allowing one run on five hits in six innings while striking out eight and walking two.

The lone run Rodriguez allowed was a first-inning sacrifice fly by Adam Jones. Thereafter, the Red Sox lefty settled in and racked up the strikeouts. This was Rodriguez's second start since coming off the disabled list, and he was able to secure the win behind an offense that gave him an early lead. The 25-year-old has had trouble staying healthy, but he's got strikeout stuff when right (9.83 K/9 last year). He'd be slated to face the Angels next outing, assuming the Red Sox don't push back his start to ease him into the rotation.