Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Strikes out eight Jays in return from DL
Rodriguez allowed three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out eight batters over 5.1 innings during Monday's loss to Toronto. He didn't factor into the decision.
This was Rodriguez's first start since June 1 because of a stint on the disabled list with a knee injury. The lefty struggled early Monday, but he settled in and fared well, considering his lengthy absence. Boston has championship aspirations and projects to provide ample run support, so it's a solid fantasy setup, and Rodriguez now sports an impressive 3.66 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 9.9 K/9 for the year. He lines up to make his next start on the road against the the Angels.
