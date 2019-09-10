Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Strikes out nine in loss
Rodriguez (17-6) gave up one run on five hits and one walk while striking out nine through six innings to take the loss against the Yankees on Monday.
Rodriguez had 14 swinging strikes and 25 called strikes in the quality start. It's been an impressive stretch for Rodriguez, having only allowed four runs in his last 32.1 innings. The 26-year-old has a 3.73 ERA with 177 strikeouts through 30 starts this season. Rodriguez is scheduled to make his next start Sunday against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Seven shutout innings•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Picks up 16th win•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Shuts down Padres•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Blanks O's for 14th win•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Cursed by long ball•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: No-decision in suspended game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...