Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Strikes out nine in loss

Rodriguez (17-6) gave up one run on five hits and one walk while striking out nine through six innings to take the loss against the Yankees on Monday.

Rodriguez had 14 swinging strikes and 25 called strikes in the quality start. It's been an impressive stretch for Rodriguez, having only allowed four runs in his last 32.1 innings. The 26-year-old has a 3.73 ERA with 177 strikeouts through 30 starts this season. Rodriguez is scheduled to make his next start Sunday against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.