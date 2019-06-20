Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Strikes out nine in win

Rodriguez (8-4) gave up four runs and three walks while striking out nine through seven innings, taking the win over the Twins on Wednesday.

Rodriguez gave up two runs in his first three innings and gave up two solo home runs in the fourth inning, but settled down to deliver three straight scoreless innings. The left-hander has a 8-4 record with a 4.71 ERA through 15 starts this season. Rodriguez will get his next start Monday against the White Sox at Fenway Park.